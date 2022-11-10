ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Liberty Flames to square off against the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Liberty Flames (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Liberty Flames.

Alabama finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Liberty went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Flames shot 47.3% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

