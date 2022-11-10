Liberty Flames to square off against the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road

Liberty Flames (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Alabama…

Liberty Flames (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Liberty Flames.

Alabama finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Liberty went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Flames shot 47.3% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.

