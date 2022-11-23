Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Liberty Flames take on…

Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Braves have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Ja’Shon Henry averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Brody Peebles is shooting 61.0% and averaging 13.8 points for Liberty.

Duke Deen is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11 points and 3.4 assists. Malevy Leons is averaging 11 points, six rebounds and 1.8 blocks for Bradley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up