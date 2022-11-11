ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Lewis' 20 help Louisiana-Lafayette…

Lewis’ 20 help Louisiana-Lafayette take down Harvard 75-61

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Terence Lewis II scored 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Harvard 75-61 on Friday night.

Lewis added 11 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0). Jordan Brown added 19 points while finishing 9 of 14 from the floor, and he also had nine rebounds. Themus Fulks finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Chris Ledlum led the Crimson (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Samuel Silverstein added 14 points for Harvard. Chisom Okpara also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up