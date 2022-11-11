Lewis’ 20 help Louisiana-Lafayette take down Harvard 75-61

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Terence Lewis II scored 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Harvard 75-61 on Friday night. Lewis added…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Terence Lewis II scored 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Harvard 75-61 on Friday night.

Lewis added 11 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0). Jordan Brown added 19 points while finishing 9 of 14 from the floor, and he also had nine rebounds. Themus Fulks finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Chris Ledlum led the Crimson (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Samuel Silverstein added 14 points for Harvard. Chisom Okpara also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

