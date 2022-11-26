Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Leons scores 32, Bradley takes down Merrimack 83-41

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 6:32 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons scored 32 points to lead Bradley over Merrimack 83-41 on Saturday night.

Leons added 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Braves (4-3). Connor Hickman added 14 points with four 3-pointers and Rienk Mast finished with 12 points.

Jordan Derkack led the Warriors (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

