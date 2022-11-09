ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » College Basketball » Lehigh visits Virginia Tech…

Lehigh visits Virginia Tech after Basile’s 30-point performance

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Grant Basile scored 30 points in Virginia Tech’s 95-57 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

Virginia Tech finished 23-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.8 last season.

Lehigh finished 4-12 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 10.3 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up