Lehigh Mountain Hawks travel to take on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-3)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash square off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Saint Francis (PA) went 9-21 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Red Flash averaged 12.8 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

Lehigh went 10-8 in Patriot action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Mountain Hawks gave up 71.4 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

