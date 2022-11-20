Lehigh Mountain Hawks travel to take on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-3) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-3)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash square off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Saint Francis (PA) went 9-21 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Red Flash averaged 12.8 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

Lehigh went 10-8 in Patriot action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Mountain Hawks gave up 71.4 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

