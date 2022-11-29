Ledlum, Harvard Crimson to face the Holy Cross Crusaders

Harvard Crimson (5-2) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5)
Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Harvard in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.
The Crusaders have gone 2-1 in home games. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot with 14.1 assists per game led by Will Batchelder averaging 3.0.
The Crimson are 2-1 in road games. Harvard scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Crusaders. Batchelder is averaging 11.1 points for Holy Cross.
Chris Ledlum is shooting 58.6% and averaging 18.7 points for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 11.3 points for Harvard.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
