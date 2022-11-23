Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Leaupepe, Loyola Marymount beat Morgan State 81-80 in OT

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 5:42 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keli Leaupepe scored 29 points, including five in overtime, and Loyola Marymount knocked off Morgan State 81-80 on Wednesday.

Leaupepe also contributed 11 rebounds for the Lions (5-2). Cameron Shelton scored 26 points while going 10 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Jalin Anderson was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Burke finished with 30 points for the Bears (2-5). Malik Miller added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Khalil Turner had 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

