Larson’s 17 help Charleston defeat Old Dominion 75-60

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 9:47 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson had 17 points in Charleston’s 75-60 victory against Old Dominion on Tuesday night.

Larson added seven assists and three steals for the Cougars (7-1). Dalton Bolon scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Reyne Smith recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.

Chaunce Jenkins finished with 17 points and four assists for the Monarchs (4-4). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 13 points for Old Dominion. In addition, Mekhi Long finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

