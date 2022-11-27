Lamar visits SMU after Phelps’ 21-point performance

Lamar Cardinals (3-3) at SMU Mustangs (2-3) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -18.5; over/under is 135…

Lamar Cardinals (3-3) at SMU Mustangs (2-3)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -18.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Zhruic Phelps scored 21 points in SMU’s 76-72 overtime loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Mustangs have gone 2-2 at home. SMU is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in road games. Lamar is the top team in the Southland with 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Adam Hamilton averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phelps is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for SMU.

Nate Calmese is averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 13.5 points for Lamar.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

