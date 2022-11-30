Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Lamar hosts Harrell and Texas State

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Texas State Bobcats (4-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-4)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays the Lamar Cardinals after Mason Harrell scored 23 points in Texas State’s 72-65 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Cardinals have gone 2-0 in home games. Lamar gives up 73.9 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-2 on the road. Texas State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 12.7 points for Lamar.

Harrell is averaging 19.7 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 10.4 points and six rebounds for Texas State.

