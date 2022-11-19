Lamar faces Western Carolina following Calmese’s 20-point performance

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) vs. Lamar Cardinals (3-1) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -6; over/under…

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) vs. Lamar Cardinals (3-1)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -6; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Nate Calmese scored 20 points in Lamar’s 73-71 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

Lamar finished 2-27 overall a season ago while going 2-9 at home. The Cardinals averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

Western Carolina finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Catamounts averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

