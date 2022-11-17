RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » Lamar Cardinals to face…

Lamar Cardinals to face Lindenwood Lions on the road

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lamar Cardinals (2-1) vs. Lindenwood Lions (1-2)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lindenwood Lions host the Lamar Cardinals.

Lindenwood did not play in Division I last season.

Lamar went 2-27 overall a season ago while going 0-18 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 61.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up