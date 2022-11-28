Lairy and Miami (OH) host Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (0-5) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays…

Jackson State Tigers (0-5) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 80-67 victory over the Little Rock Trojans.

The RedHawks are 2-2 on their home court. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Jackson State is 0-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lairy is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 13.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% for Miami (OH).

Ken Evans is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 14.2 points for Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

