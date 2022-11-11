Lafayette visits Saint John’s (NY) following Jones’ 21-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-0) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s…

Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the Lafayette Leopards after David Jones scored 21 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 97-72 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

Saint John’s (NY) went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 13-7 at home. The Red Storm averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 37.8 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 15.6 on fast breaks.

Lafayette went 7-11 in Patriot action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Leopards averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.