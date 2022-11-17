Lafayette plays UMBC on 3-game road slide

Lafayette Leopards (0-3) at UMBC Retrievers (1-2) Baltimore; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hits the road against UMBC…

Lafayette Leopards (0-3) at UMBC Retrievers (1-2)

Baltimore; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hits the road against UMBC looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

UMBC went 18-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Retrievers averaged 73.7 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Lafayette finished 10-20 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Leopards averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

