Lafayette hosts Pennsylvania after Slajchert’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-4)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -3; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Lafayette Leopards after Clark Slajchert scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 92-58 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Leopards are 0-0 on their home court. Lafayette allows 66.8 points and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Quakers are 1-3 on the road. Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the Ivy League scoring 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Slajchert averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jenkins is shooting 56.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 13.0 points for Lafayette.

Jordan Dingle is shooting 41.3% and averaging 19.8 points for the Quakers. Slajchert is averaging 16.0 points for Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

