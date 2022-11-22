Lafayette hosts Pennsylvania after Slajchert’s 20-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-4) Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -3; over/under is…

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-4)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -3; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Lafayette Leopards after Clark Slajchert scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 92-58 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Leopards are 0-0 on their home court. Lafayette allows 66.8 points and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Quakers are 1-3 on the road. Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the Ivy League scoring 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Slajchert averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jenkins is shooting 56.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 13.0 points for Lafayette.

Jordan Dingle is shooting 41.3% and averaging 19.8 points for the Quakers. Slajchert is averaging 16.0 points for Pennsylvania.

