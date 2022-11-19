HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » La Salle visits Georgetown…

La Salle visits Georgetown after Nickelberry’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

La Salle Explorers (2-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (2-2)

Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Josh Nickelberry scored 24 points in La Salle’s 75-63 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Georgetown finished 6-25 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.

La Salle went 2-10 on the road and 11-19 overall a season ago. The Explorers averaged 5.9 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up