La Salle visits Georgetown after Nickelberry’s 24-point outing

La Salle Explorers (2-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (2-2)

Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Josh Nickelberry scored 24 points in La Salle’s 75-63 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Georgetown finished 6-25 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.

La Salle went 2-10 on the road and 11-19 overall a season ago. The Explorers averaged 5.9 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

