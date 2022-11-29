La Salle hosts Temple after Battle’s 25-point performance

Temple Owls (3-4) at La Salle Explorers (3-3) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the La Salle…

Temple Owls (3-4) at La Salle Explorers (3-3)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the La Salle Explorers after Khalif Battle scored 25 points in Temple’s 73-61 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Explorers have gone 3-0 in home games. La Salle is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 0-0 on the road. Temple is ninth in the AAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is shooting 35.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Explorers. Hassan Drame is averaging 11.0 points for La Salle.

Battle is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 16.7 points and 3.1 rebounds for Temple.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.