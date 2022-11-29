Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » La Salle hosts Temple…

La Salle hosts Temple after Battle’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Temple Owls (3-4) at La Salle Explorers (3-3)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the La Salle Explorers after Khalif Battle scored 25 points in Temple’s 73-61 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Explorers have gone 3-0 in home games. La Salle is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 0-0 on the road. Temple is ninth in the AAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is shooting 35.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Explorers. Hassan Drame is averaging 11.0 points for La Salle.

Battle is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 16.7 points and 3.1 rebounds for Temple.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up