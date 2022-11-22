Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Krikke leads Valparaiso against Samford after 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) at Samford Bulldogs (5-0)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Samford Bulldogs after Ben Krikke scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 68-64 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Samford went 21-11 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Valparaiso went 3-8 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Beacons averaged 12.5 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

