Krikke leads Valparaiso against Samford after 22-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) at Samford Bulldogs (5-0)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Samford Bulldogs after Ben Krikke scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 68-64 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Samford went 21-11 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Valparaiso went 3-8 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Beacons averaged 12.5 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

