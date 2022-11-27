Kountz and Northern Colorado host New Mexico

Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) at New Mexico Lobos (5-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New…

Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) at New Mexico Lobos (5-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -10.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the New Mexico Lobos after Daylen Kountz scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-82 overtime victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Lobos are 4-0 on their home court. New Mexico is second in the MWC scoring 81.6 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Northern Colorado has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Lobos. Morris Udeze is averaging 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 61.4% for New Mexico.

Matt Johnson averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Kountz is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.