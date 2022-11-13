Knowling leads Yale against Mississippi Valley State after 26-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) vs. Yale Bulldogs (2-0) New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) vs. Yale Bulldogs (2-0)

New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Matt Knowling scored 26 points in Yale’s 74-60 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Yale finished 10-3 at home a season ago while going 19-12 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 2-15 on the road and 2-26 overall last season. The Delta Devils allowed opponents to score 83.0 points per game and shoot 50.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

