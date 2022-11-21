Kinsey leads Marshall against Chicago State after 23-point game

Chicago State Cougars (2-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall…

Chicago State Cougars (2-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -20; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Chicago State Cougars after Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points in Marshall’s 86-67 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

Marshall went 12-21 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thundering Herd gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Chicago State finished 3-15 in DI Independent games and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Cougars shot 39.2% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.