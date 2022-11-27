Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
King leads Jacksonville State over North Dakota State 81-71

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 7:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Demaree King tossed in 22 points to lead Jacksonville State to an 81-71 victory over North Dakota State in the Lobo Classic on Sunday night.

King sank three 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws for the Gamecocks (3-4). Skyelar Potter pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds. Clarence Jackson hit three 3s and scored 12.

Jacari White led the way for the Bison (1-7) with 19 points. Luke Yoder added 15 points and two steals. Grant Nelson finished with 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

