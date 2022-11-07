ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Home » College Basketball » King hits 9 3s,…

King hits 9 3s, No. 13 Virginia Tech women roll 101-45

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Virginia Tech guard Cayla King shoots against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cayla King made a school record nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points, All-American Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points and No. 13 Virginia Tech rolled over Mount St. Mary’s 101-45 on Monday in the season opener.

King went 9 of 16 from the 3-point line. Kitley, Virginia Tech’s first-ever All-American and the reigning ACC player of the year, had nine rebounds and was 7 of 7 from the foul line where her team had a 23 of 27 to 7 of 8 advantage.

Virginia Tech never trailed thanks to King’s opening 3-pointer and after Mount St. Mary’s answered with a basket the Hokies reeled off 20 straight. King had two more 3s and eight points in the run and Kayanna Traylor scored five.

A 12-0 run in the second quarter, starting and ending with a Georgia Amoore 3-pointer, had the lead at 37-20 and it was 43-19 at the half.

Taylor Soule, one of three high-profile transfers, added 14 points for Virginia Tech. She and Clara Ford, who didn’t score, transferred from Boston College and former All-American Ashley Owusu came in from Maryland. The trio were part of the reason the Hokies have their highest-ever preseason ranking. Soule and Owusu, who had nine points, started.

Amoore and Traylor both had 11 points as the Hokies went 14 of 28 from 3-point range and shot 56% overall.

Michaela Harrison scored 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s, which shot 27% and was outrebounded 45-23.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up