Kentucky opens season at home against Howard

Howard Bison at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -27.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kentucky Wildcats start the season at home against the Howard Bison.

Kentucky went 26-8 overall a season ago while going 18-0 at home. The Wildcats averaged 16.1 assists per game on 30.3 made field goals last season.

Howard went 9-5 in MEAC play and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 19.6 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second chance points and 1.6 bench points last season.

