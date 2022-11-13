Kent State hosts Portland after Robertson’s 32-point game

Portland Pilots (3-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (2-0) Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots…

Portland Pilots (3-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (2-0)

Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots visit the Kent State Golden Flashes after Tyler Robertson scored 32 points in Portland’s 98-91 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

Kent State went 23-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Flashes averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Portland finished 7-7 in WCC action and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Pilots gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

