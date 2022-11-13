ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Kent State hosts Portland after Robertson’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Portland Pilots (3-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (2-0)

Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots visit the Kent State Golden Flashes after Tyler Robertson scored 32 points in Portland’s 98-91 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

Kent State went 23-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Flashes averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Portland finished 7-7 in WCC action and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Pilots gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

