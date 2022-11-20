Kennesaw State Owls take on the Campbell Fighting Camels, aim for 4th straight win

Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw…

Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Campbell.

Campbell went 9-4 at home last season while going 16-13 overall. The Fighting Camels averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 10.1 from the free throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

Kennesaw State went 3-12 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Owls averaged 14.4 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

