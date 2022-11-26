Kelly, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to host Ortiz and the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions (4-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2) Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech…

North Alabama Lions (4-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -15.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays Georgia Tech for a non-conference matchup.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 2-0 at home. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Deivon Smith averaging 7.6.

The Lions are 1-2 on the road. North Alabama is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.0 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Georgia Tech.

Daniel Ortiz is averaging 18 points for the Lions. Damien Forrest is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.