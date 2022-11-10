Kansas State Wildcats set to take on the California Golden Bears Friday

Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) at California Golden Bears (0-1)
Berkeley, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears square off against the Kansas State Wildcats.
Cal went 10-8 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Golden Bears averaged 63.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.1 last season.
Kansas State went 14-17 overall with a 5-7 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
