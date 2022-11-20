HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Kansas State Wildcats play the Rhode Island Rams on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Rhode Island Rams (1-2) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (3-0)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State heads into a matchup against Rhode Island as winners of three straight games.

Kansas State finished 14-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 26.3 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

Rhode Island finished 15-16 overall with a 3-9 record on the road a season ago. The Rams averaged 13.1 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

