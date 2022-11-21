Kansas State Wildcats play the Rhode Island Rams on 3-game win streak

Rhode Island Rams (1-2) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (3-0) New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State…

Rhode Island Rams (1-2) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (3-0)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Rhode Island.

Kansas State went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Wildcats averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second chance points and 14.7 bench points last season.

Rhode Island finished 15-16 overall last season while going 3-9 on the road. The Rams averaged 67.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

