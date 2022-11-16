Kansas State takes on UMKC in non-conference action

UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Kansas State…

UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Kansas State for a non-conference matchup.

Kansas State finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Wildcats averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

UMKC finished 8-7 on the road and 19-12 overall a season ago. The Kangaroos shot 47.8% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

