Kansas hosts Omaha for season opener

Omaha Mavericks at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -32; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas Jayhawks begin the season at home against the Omaha Mavericks.

Kansas went 33-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Jayhawks shot 47.9% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

Omaha went 0-15 on the road and 5-25 overall a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 10.9 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

