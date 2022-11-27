Juozapaitis and Maine host Brown

Maine Black Bears (4-1) at Brown Bears (1-4) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -6;…

Maine Black Bears (4-1) at Brown Bears (1-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays the Brown Bears after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 24 points in Maine’s 66-58 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Bears are 1-2 on their home court. Brown allows 71.6 points and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Black Bears have gone 2-1 away from home. Maine is second in the America East giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Brown.

Kellen Tynes is averaging 16.6 points, four assists, 3.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Black Bears. Juozapaitis is averaging 15.8 points for Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.