Jungers scores 17, Omaha defeats Southern 88-78

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 6:27 PM

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Luke Jungers scored 17 points as Omaha beat Southern 88-78 on Saturday night.

Jungers added five rebounds for the Mavericks (3-4). Marquel Sutton scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds. JJ White was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.

The Jaguars (2-4) were led in scoring by Brion Whitley, who finished with 23 points and three steals. P.J. Byrd added 15 points and seven assists and Bryson Etienne had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

