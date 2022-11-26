Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Jones scores 31 as Idaho knocks off Pacific 84-81

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 12:17 AM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Jones’ 31 points led Idaho past Pacific 84-81 on Friday.

Jones had seven rebounds for the Vandals (2-5). Divant’e Moffitt scored 20 points, going 9 of 13 from the field. Nigel Burris was 7-of-9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Moe Odum led the way for the Tigers (2-4) with . Donovan Williams added 19 points for Pacific. Tyler Beard also put up 14 points and six assists.

