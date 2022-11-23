Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Jones scores 26 points;…

Jones scores 26 points; FIU rolls past Stony Brook, 83-50

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones scored 26 points as Florida International beat Stony Brook 83-50 on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 10 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (3-2). Arturo Dean added 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Nick Guadarrama recorded nine points and was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

The Seawolves (1-4) were led in scoring by Kenan Sarvan, who finished with 15 points. Toby Onyekonwu added 13 points and four assists for Stony Brook. In addition, Keenan Fitzmorris finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up