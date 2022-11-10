Jones leads Stanford against Wisconsin after 31-point game

Stanford Cardinal (1-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits the Wisconsin Badgers…

Stanford Cardinal (1-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (1-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits the Wisconsin Badgers after Mike Jones’ 31-point game in Stanford’s 88-78 victory over the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

Wisconsin finished 25-8 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

Stanford went 8-12 in Pac-12 action and 3-9 on the road last season. The Cardinal averaged 13.1 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

