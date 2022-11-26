Jones and UNC Asheville host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-2) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-2) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC…

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-2) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-2)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after Tajion Jones scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 74-68 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on their home court. UNC Asheville ranks seventh in the Big South with 11.8 assists per game led by Trent Stephney averaging 2.6.

The Catamounts are 1-2 in road games. Western Carolina is fourth in the SoCon scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is shooting 49.3% and averaging 21.6 points for the Bulldogs. Jones is averaging 15.6 points for UNC Asheville.

Tre Jackson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds for Western Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.