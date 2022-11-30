Jones’ 16 lead Xavier past SE Louisiana 95-63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Colby Jones’ 16 points helped Xavier defeat SE Louisiana 95-63 on Wednesday night. Jones also added seven…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Colby Jones’ 16 points helped Xavier defeat SE Louisiana 95-63 on Wednesday night.

Jones also added seven assists for the Musketeers (5-3). Zach Freemantle added 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Souley Boum was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

The Lions (4-4) were led in scoring by Matthew Strange, who finished with 16 points. Boogie Anderson added 15 points and four steals for SE Louisiana. Roscoe Eastmond also had 11 points.

Xavier led SE Louisiana 43-19 at the half, with Jones (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Xavier outscored SE Louisiana in the second half by eight points, with Freemantle scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

