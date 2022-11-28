Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Johnson’s 27 help UC Davis knock off Boston University in OT

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 5:27 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ty Johnson’s 27 points helped UC Davis defeat Boston University 81-70 in overtime on Monday.

Johnson also had six rebounds for the Aggies (6-2). Robby Beasley III scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Christian Anigwe shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding four blocks.

The Terriers (4-4) were led by Jonas Harper, who posted 21 points and two steals. Walter Whyte added 11 points and eight rebounds for Boston University. In addition, Fletcher Tynen finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

