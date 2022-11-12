ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 14 in…

Johnson scores 14 in New Orleans’ 65-63 victory

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 8:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 14 points as New Orleans beat Saint Francis (Ill.) 65-63 on Saturday night.

Johnson added five assists and five steals for the Privateers (1-1). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Omarion Henry recorded six points and finished 3 of 7 from the floor.

EJ Charles led the way for the Fighting Saints (0-1) with 15 points, two steals and two blocks. Saint Francis also got 10 points from Don Joachim. In addition, Darius Wright finished with nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up