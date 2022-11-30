Jimerson, Saint Louis Billikens to host Clay, Tennessee State Tigers

Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-2)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -19.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Tennessee State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Billikens are 4-0 on their home court. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 9.1.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 away from home. Tennessee State is third in the OVC shooting 34.2% from deep. Christian Brown leads the Tigers shooting 61.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 12.3 points for Saint Louis.

Jr. Clay is averaging 16 points and 4.2 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.7 points for Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

