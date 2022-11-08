ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Jenkins puts up 19, Iona knocks off Pennsylvania 78-50

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 1:25 AM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points as Iona beat Pennsylvania 78-50 on Monday night in a season opener.

Quinn Slazinski scored 16 points and Nelly Junior Joseph finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Iona.

Jordan Dingle led the way for the Quakers with 16 points. George Smith added 10 points and Max Lorca-Lloyd had nine points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Friday. Iona visits Hofstra while Pennsylvania visits Missouri.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

