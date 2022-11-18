Jenkins leads Old Dominion against Furman after 24-point game

Furman Paladins (2-1) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts…

Furman Paladins (2-1) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Furman Paladins after Chaunce Jenkins scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 75-71 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Old Dominion finished 13-19 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Monarchs shot 43.4% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

Furman finished 22-12 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Paladins gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

