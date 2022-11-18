RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Jenkins leads Old Dominion against Furman after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Furman Paladins (2-1) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Furman Paladins after Chaunce Jenkins scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 75-71 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Old Dominion finished 13-19 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Monarchs shot 43.4% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

Furman finished 22-12 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Paladins gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

