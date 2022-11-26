Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Jemison scores 17 as…

Jemison scores 17 as UAB knocks off Rhodes 110-53

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Jemison had 17 points in UAB’s 110-53 win against Rhodes on Saturday.

Jemison shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Blazers (5-1). Tyler Bertram scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ty Brewer shot 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Lynx were led in scoring by Mike Wagner, who finished with eight points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up