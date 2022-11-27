James Madison Dukes face the Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso Beacons (2-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (6-1) Savannah, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -10.5;…

Valparaiso Beacons (2-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (6-1)

Savannah, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes square off against the Valparaiso Beacons in Savannah, Georgia.

The Dukes are 6-1 in non-conference play. James Madison ranks seventh in college basketball shooting 43.5% from downtown, led by Brycen Blaine shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Beacons are 2-4 in non-conference play. Valparaiso allows 73.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Takal Molson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for James Madison.

Ben Krikke is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.5 points and 2.5 rebounds for Valparaiso.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.