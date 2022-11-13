ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Jacksonville State visits UIC following Anderson’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at UIC Flames (1-1)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Trevante Anderson scored 20 points in UIC’s 70-63 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

UIC went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 6-6 at home. The Flames allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

Jacksonville State finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Gamecocks averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

