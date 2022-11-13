Jacksonville State visits UIC following Anderson’s 20-point showing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at UIC Flames (1-1)
Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Trevante Anderson scored 20 points in UIC’s 70-63 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.
UIC went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 6-6 at home. The Flames allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.
Jacksonville State finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Gamecocks averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.
