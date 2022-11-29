Jacksonville plays UAB after Nolan’s 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (3-1) at UAB Blazers (5-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the UAB Blazers…

Jacksonville Dolphins (3-1) at UAB Blazers (5-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the UAB Blazers after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 64-43 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

UAB went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Blazers averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 19.5 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

Jacksonville went 6-10 on the road and 21-10 overall a season ago. The Dolphins shot 45.0% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

