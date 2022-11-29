Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Jacksonville plays UAB after Nolan’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Jacksonville Dolphins (3-1) at UAB Blazers (5-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the UAB Blazers after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 64-43 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

UAB went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Blazers averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 19.5 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

Jacksonville went 6-10 on the road and 21-10 overall a season ago. The Dolphins shot 45.0% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

